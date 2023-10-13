Expend4bles actor Dolph Lundgren, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2015, recently opened up on battling the disease and coming out victorious despite having meek chances to survive. The actor kept working on films like Aquaman and Creed 2 while he battled the deadly disease.

While recalling the struggle, he admitted that every day was a blessing since his cancer diagnosis. The 65-year-old actor revealed in May he was initially treated for tumors in his kidneys in 2015, and after regular monitoring, was found to have more in the same area in 2020 and underwent surgery to remove six growths, so after originally being mistakenly told he only had three or four months to live, he’s happy to report that following treatment he is able to lead a “normal life” now.

Dolph Lundgren told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “I’m living a normal life. I’m still taking oral medication, but it doesn’t really affect me. I mean, there’s no side effects. Every day to me is a blessing, and I really enjoy it, and I feel really good about that.”

Dolph Lundgren is also very thankful for his wife, Emma Krokdal, 27, whom he married in a low-key ceremony in Mykonos, Greece, this summer, but he revealed they had actually been engaged for some time before tying the knot.

He explained: “We actually got engaged the week that I found out the cancer was back. That was before COVID. So then we went through COVID. And then wanting to see how these treatments worked. But everything seemed fine. So this summer, in Mykonos in Greece, we finally got married, and that was really just a small wedding. A few friends. It was really nice.”

The ‘Rocky‘ actor’s story, which will include his cancer journey, will be showcased in a new documentary, which has been filming for a couple of years, and Dolph Lundgren is excited for fans to see it.

He said: “I have a documentary they’ve been shooting about my life for two years. They’ve been filming it, and we’re in there editing right now. I’m going to see it in a few weeks, and I think that it will come out next year, so that’s pretty exciting.”

