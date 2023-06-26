Patsy Kensit is returning to ‘EastEnders’ this week. The 55-year-old actress will be back on the soap as Emma Harding for the funeral of her on-screen daughter Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold), following the hairdresser’s death from a brain tumour earlier this month.

A source told the Daily Star Sunday newspaper: “Patsy jumped at the chance to come back. It’s such a big storyline and she wanted to be part of the funeral.”

“Emma returns to Walford with the intention of saying farewell to her daughter. But when she’s asked to join the service at the funeral, she gets tearful. It’s an incredibly tough moment and she’s not sure she’s strong enough to do it,” the source further added about Patsy Kensit.

Producers went to great lengths to keep Patsy Kensit’s return secret when she filmed her scenes on location earlier this year, and there is speculation the blonde beauty could be back in Walford beyond the funeral.

A source said: “Patsy is really popular with ‘EastEnders’ viewers. A lot of people would love to see her back long-term.”

In March, Patsy admitted working on ‘EastEnders’ had been a “dream come true”.

Patsy Kensit told ‘Good Morning Britain’: “I’ve been a superfan of ‘EastEnders’ for so many years and my first week I was terrified! The pace is hard. It’s freezing cold in Walford, it has its own temperature, when you drive in you see the temperature drop by several degrees and then it goes back up when you drive out.

“I only finished shooting three or four weeks ago. I was only ever asked to come in for two blocks of shooting. I had a blast on the show, Danielle is incredible. Jamie Borthwick, who plays her husband, we had a lot of scenes him and I arguing but he is the funniest guy.

“I made some really good friends there, the character is great and I’m just stoked that I got to be on ‘EastEnders’. It was a dream come true!”

