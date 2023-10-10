Heat 2: Robert De Niro & Al Pacino's Crime Drama By Micheal Mann To Get A Sequel, 'Marriage Story' Star Adam Driver To Play The Lead

Michael Mann’s American crime drama Heat had an ensemble cast including Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino, Val Kilmer, and others. It is one of the most influential films of its genre and now the director has confirmed ‘Heat 2’ will be his next movie.

The ‘Ferrari’ director has confirmed an adaptation of the novel – which he wrote with Meg Gardiner – will be his next project on the big screen, and he’s looking forward to getting to work.

Talking about Heat 2, Mann told Deadline: “Yes. Meg Gardiner and I wrote the novel ‘Heat 2’, which came out right when we were shooting ‘Ferrari.’ It did very well. I plan to shoot that next.”

Before the Hollywood writers and actors strikes, it had been reported that Adam Driver – who starred in ‘Ferrari’ – was in talks to play a young version of Neil McCauley, the character portrayed by Robert De Niro in the original 1995 crime film.

Although Mann wouldn’t confirm or deny if Driver will be involved in Heat 2, he admitted they “got along like a house on fire”.

He teased: “Perhaps. We don’t talk about that yet. Let me put it this way: Adam and I got along like a house on fire [on Ferrari].

“We have the same work ethic – which is pretty intense. We like each other, and we had a great time working together artistically.”

‘Heat 2’ is both a prequel and sequel to the crime classic, featuring McCauley, Chris Shiherlis (Val Kilmer) and Vincent Hannah (Al Pacino) in the years leading up to the saga.

The novel also explores what happens to the surviving characters in the following years.

For the prequel parts, readers are taken back to 1988 Chicago as McCauley, Shiherlis and their crew are taking scores on the West Coast, the US-Mexico boarder and Chicago.

While this is happening, Hanna is rising through the ranks at the Chicago Police Department as he tries to bring an ultraviolent group of home invaders to justice.

For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Ben Affleck Was Labelled Being In The ‘Gay Community’ After He Broke Up With Gwyneth Paltrow & The Actor Reacted To It Calmly: “They Said That About Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News