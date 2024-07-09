Popular South Korean idol Kim Hyun-ah, a.k.a. HyunA, and singer-songwriter Yong Junhyung officially announced their relationship in January 2024. Just after a few months, reports surfaced recently stating that the couple is preparing to take their relationship to the next level. However, HyunA’s fans and K-netizens are miffed over her decision.

The couple has received intense backlash because HyunA’s boyfriend, Yong Junhyung, was involved in the biggest sex scandal in South Korea, the Burning Sun Scandal. Since the K-pop idol had previously represented feminism, her fans felt betrayed when she got into a relationship with Junhyung. Moreover, the latter also dated HyunA’s late friend, Goo Hara, who helped in revealing the identity of police officer Yoon Gyu-geun in the sex scandal.

However, HyunA and Junhyung did not heed such criticisms and ultimately decided to get married in October 2024. Here’s a closer look at their relationship, from how the duo first met to eventually falling in love.

HyunA and Yong Junhyung first met as labelmates

Junhyung ventured into K-pop as a member of the boy band Beast in 2009 under Cube Entertainment, the same label under which HyunA debuted for the second time with the girl group 4Minute. Hence, they first crossed paths as labelmates. Moving forth, the two interacted a lot for group activities and were featured together on the red carpet for the 2011 MAMA Awards. Most of their pre-relationship interactions came from collaborations, a remix of American artist Amerie‘s Heard ’em All being the first of them.

As HyunA and Junhyung frequently collaborated, TV show hosts regularly asked the two questions about their relationship and teased them. The K-pop idols always responded by saying they were good friends who talked about music, shared their worries, and gave each other advice. And it wasn’t only TV show hosts that thought they were together; fans also used to make edits of these two.

This is why it surprised everyone when HyunA announced in 2018 that she had been secretly dating another K-pop idol, Dawn, for the last two years. They even got engaged in February 2022. However, only nine months after the announcement, HyunA and Dawn ended their six-year relationship.

HyunA and Yong Junhyung started dating sometime in 2023

Yong Junhyung re-entered the picture when the Instagram page of a restaurant, Seumikatsu, posted a photo of their signatures together with the caption, “HyunA and Yong Junhyung, thanks for visiting.” The photo was posted on November 9, 2023. Then, on January 18, HyunA and Junhyung uploaded the same picture of them together on the beach, holding hands, thus confirming their relationship.

On July 8, HyunA’s agency, AT AREA, confirmed that the duo is planning to get married. In a statement shared with Sports Chosun, they said, “HyunA has promised to marry Yong Junhyung, as the two have been a great source of comfort for each other in their difficult moments. In October, they will hold their wedding with their close friends and begin a new chapter of their lives. Thank you to everyone who has always supported her as an artist and as a person with your warm attention. We ask for your blessings in the future for HyunA, who has made a big decision in her life.”

