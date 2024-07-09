Cha Eun Woo: Debunking Dating Rumors - From Blackpink's Rosé To Co-Stars, Here's The Truth

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo is one of the most popular names in South Korean showbiz. Titled the ‘face genius,’ the singer-turned-actor has swooned millions with his role in the 2020 K-drama True Beauty. His widespread popularity has also made his fans more eager about his personal life than anything. Recently, reports surfaced in the media claiming that the K-pop idol has been in a relationship with BLACKPINK’s Rose. This came after eagle-eyed netizens noticed similar social media posts on the duo’s accounts.

However, this isn’t the first time that his fans speculated about his romantic relationships. There have been several instances when netizens thought that Eun Woo was in a relationship. Check out the list!

India Eisley

The ASTRO member sent his fans into a frenzy earlier this year when pictures surfaced featuring him with a woman. According to reports, the woman in the picture was American actress India Eisley, popular for her role in The Secret Life Of The American Teenager. Cha Eun Woo was seen on a cozy café date with the actress. However, later, it was revealed that India was just acting in Eun Woo’s music video, and they had no romantic bond.

Song Hye Kyo

Cha Eun Woo and Song Hye Kyo are the brand ambassadors of the luxury jewelry brand Chaumet. Hence, the two are often photographed together. In January 2023, a YouTube video went viral that claimed, “43-year-old Song Hye Kyo is dating Cha Eun Woo, who’s 16 years younger.” However, this was instantly deemed as fake news as neither of the duo’s agencies shared any update about their alleged relationship.

Moon Ga Young

In the world of K-drama, the lead couple often fuels rumors of their romance because of their on-screen chemistry. The same happened with the True Beauty lead couple Cha Eun Woo and Moon Ga Young. A South Korean media outlet even released pictures of them, claiming that they had been dating for three years. However, these rumors were never confirmed.

Im Soo Hyang

Cha Eun Woo was also linked with his My ID Is Gangnam Beauty co-star, Im Soo Hyang. Their sizzling chemistry in the 2018 rom-com and behind-the-scenes videos made their fans ship the two together. However, these were just some fan-made speculations, and there was no truth behind Eun Woo and Soo Hyang’s relationship rumors.

