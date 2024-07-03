ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo is one of the most famous Korean artists who is an adept singer and a good actor. He has millions of followers who eagerly want to know about his love life and who their favorite is dating. The actor was rumored to be in a relationship with his True Beauty co-star Moon Ga Young, but the ASTRO star was also linked with BLACKPINK’s Rose. A new report claimed that Eun Woo might have a relationship with the BLACKPINK idol. Scroll below to know more.

Cha is best known for playing Lee Su Ho in True Beauty, and he began his career in 2014 with a minor role in the film My Brilliant Life, and his journey in the entertainment industry began. He is under the label Fantgio. He has more than 45 million followers on Instagram and frequently shares pictures from his shows and daily life. Meanwhile, Rose has been associated with the popular girl band since 2016.

According to media reports, KoreaBoo, Cha Eun Woo, and BLACKPINK‘s Rose are allegedly dating each other. The speculations have grown strong as there have been several instances when Cha and Rose’s social media posts gave out similar vibes. It began when they both posted pictures from the same exhibition in 2021.

In 2022, Cha Eun Woo and Rose again posted pictures from the same restaurants, further fueling their dating rumors. An Eagle-eyed fan also spotted the same poses often shared by couples on Instagram. But things escalated when Cha graced the Coachella event on the day of the BLACKPINK star’s performance. The True Beauty star also attended the afterparty, hinting at a more close relationship with the songstress.

Following that, Cha Eun Woo and Rose also visited Japan’s TeamLab Planets Museum. They shared content from their visit on their social media, and a few days of gap between them made the fans believe that something might be going on between them. However, there is no official confirmation from either of the stars, so it is better to treat them as rumors for the time being.

K-Drama handle on X posted a collage of the pic; see it here:

Rumors of #BLACKPINK’s #Rosé and #ASTRO’s #ChaEunwoo dating have gone viral after a netizen compiled “proof” of their relationship. The evidence includes instances such as Eunwoo attending BLACKPINK’s afterparty at Coachella 2023, both idols visiting the same art exhibition and… pic.twitter.com/09kT1RvDzs — K-Drama Handle (@kdramahandle) July 2, 2024

