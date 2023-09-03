Fanletter, Please actor Yoon Bak or Yoon Park has tied the know with model-girlfriend Kim Su Bin on September 2. The two announced their marriage in May, and congratulations have been pouring in for the couple since then. Their wedding ceremony was attended by many Korean celebrities, and singer John Park and 2 AM sang congratulatory songs for the newlyweds, while the event was hosted by actor Kwak Dong Yeon.

Yoon Bak, having played pivotal roles in dozens of K-dramas, is one of the most prolific actors of Hallyuwood. Always in his villain era, Yoon has developed quite some reputation with his negative roles. He was also a part of the recently released critically acclaimed dramas Delightfully Deceitful and Gaus Electronics.

Yoon Park’s agency also released a statement confirming his marriage as the couple embarked on a new chapter together. Many beautiful pictures and videos from the couple’s dreamy wedding have been circulating across social media platforms, both looking head over heels in love with each other. Yoon also took to his Instagram account to share all the cherished moments shared by his family and friends and thanked everyone for looking out for him with love and support. Bride Kim Su Bin also expressed her profound gratitude, sharing a picture where candles surrounded her and Yoon Bak’s photos. She captioned it, “We would like to extend our heartfelt appreciation to every one of our guests who came forward to wish us well on our wedding as well as to everyone who sent their best wishes from afar. I’ll live well without forgetting my gratitude.”

Take a look at their wedding pictures and videos below:

yoon bak’s getting married today aaahh this photo is so pretty 🤍 pic.twitter.com/DWVUjV9kDh — bianca ☂️ (@baancs) September 2, 2023

Yoon Bak and Kim Su Bin confirmed their wedding in May via their agencies. Yoon also shared a handwritten letter with the fans informing the same. “The reason why I am cautiously writing this letter is because I promised to spend the rest of my life with my beloved this fall, and it is to convey this news to everyone,” he wrote.

“While together, she gave me lots of love and trust and the happiness and stability we feel for each other determined this moment,” the Forecasting Love And Weather actor added.

We wish nothing but the best to Yoon Bak and Kim Su Bin as they embrace marital bliss!

