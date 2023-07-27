It is safe to say that there is nothing that the South Korean singer-actress Kim Sjeong cannot do. Apart from her award-winning acting career, she is also a celebrated singer in the country. And we don’t even need to mention that Sejeong looks like a million dollars in every outfit she picks. While the Business Proposal star’s acting career is thriving with her immense popularity, her agency recently announced that she is set to make her comeback to singing after two long years.

Sejeong has been a celebrity for quite some time now and enjoys a massive fan following. Owing to her talent, she has also found global fame.

Kim Sejeong has been making headlines since earlier this year after fans speculated she is dating her Business Proposal co-star Ahn Hyo Seop. The actress even clarified there is nothing between them, mentioning how she went on a trip with her friend and not Hyo Seop. Recently, there were reports of the actress planning on making her comeback to the music industry.

Now, as per Soompi, the actress’ agency Jellyfish Entertainment has revealed that she will release her new album in September. This will mark her comeback after her mini album I’m, which she released in 2021. We’re sure her fans cannot wait to listen to her voice in her fresh songs again, and they are even sharing their excitement via social media.

Kim Sejeong began her musical career by finishing second in Mnet’s girl group survival show Produce 101. She later became a member of I.O.I. and then of Gugudan, which ultimately disbanded in 2020. Following her exit from Gugudan, Sejeong has been a solo singer and released several hit solo tracks, such as Flower Way, Plant and more. Her acting career is also as exciting as her musical one, as she has so far starred in School, The Uncanny Counter, Business Proposal, I Wanna Hear Your Song and more.

