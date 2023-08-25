The South Korean girl band Red Velvet is indeed doing big in the music industry. The five-member team has a huge fan following across the world and enjoys a fan base of 12 million people on Instagram. Fans love the girl gand, including Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy, and Yeri, for the brilliant performances and artistic skills. This immense popularity has helped the team to create their own identity, their own lifestyle and their own empire. Red Velvet together has a combined net worth of 8.06 million USD.

Yes, you read that right! And, out of this Joy is the richest member with a net worth of 5 Million USD. The 26-year-old star, better known as Park Soo Young, is the lead rapper and vocalist of the group. Apart from her activities as a member of Red Velvet, Joy has also earned a huge amount of money from being a solo recording artist and actress.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Red Velvet Joy made her debut in acting with the television K-drama The Liar and His Lover in 2017 and became a household name after that. The “Psycho” hitmaker’s performance in “Tempted” in 2018, had earned her a nomination at the 2018 Seoul Awards for the Popularity Award (Drama Actress) and 2018 MBC Drama Awards for Best Actress.

Apart from this, Red Velvet Joy also earns money from her endorsements. In 2018, she was named the new endorser and model of Lotte’s liquor drink Fitz, alongside Yook Sung Jae. Joy was also appointed as the brand ambassador of eSpoir, South Korea’s leading cosmetics conglomerate Amore Pacific and Aveda South Korea, which is owned by Estée Lauder. She was also the face of Hogan, which is the Italian luxury brand of Tod.

In addition to this, a few years back during a livestream, Joy had accidentally revealed that she has a 50-bedroom villa in Canada. However, some of the fans became skeptical after hearing this.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: ‘Captain America’ Chris Evans’ Superhero Was A Multi-Millionaire In The Films, Not Only Iron Man Even He Was Rich Going From $5000 To Millions!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News