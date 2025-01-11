Yes, Tom Hiddleston helped her level up as she prepped to play Dar-Benn, the Kree revolutionary in The Marvels. Yep, this villainous journey came with a side of relationship goals.

Ashton revealed to EW that Hiddleston’s decade-long Marvel experience became a treasure trove of advice. “It led to some incredible conversations about his experience being part of this franchise for over a decade,” she shared. One golden nugget of wisdom? “What you put into Marvel, you get back,” Hiddleston told her. He encouraged her to approach the role with “an open heart and a great work ethic” to create something unforgettable for fans. Empowering, right?

This wasn’t Ashton’s first brush with Marvel. She had auditioned for other projects but didn’t land them. So, getting the call to join The Marvels came as a surprise. No time wasted, though—she dove straight into stunt training and comic book deep dives. And when she needed that extra boost? She turned to Hiddleston, who knows a thing or two about playing complex MCU villains.

Behind the camera, Ashton had another source of inspiration: director Nia DaCosta. Known for breaking molds, DaCosta pushed Ashton to focus on agility and strength over outdated aesthetic norms. Ashton called it a game-changer, especially in a film led by strong women both on and off the screen. “It’s a unique female sci-fi extravaganza with a woman at the helm,” Ashton said, reflecting on the empowering atmosphere.

The camaraderie didn’t stop there. Ashton bonded with her co-stars Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, and Teyonah Parris. DaCosta described their dynamic as a “very sisterly bond,” which carried over into their performances. Whether it was brainstorming fight sequences or sharing laughs between takes, the chemistry was undeniable.

And speaking of chemistry, the film itself promises a spectacle of individuality. Each character’s combat style was designed to reflect their personality. Vellani brought parkour flair to Kamala Khan’s moves, while Parris sharpened her skills with months of boxing training to perfect Monica Rambeau’s power-packed punches. DaCosta ensured these distinctions shone through, adding layers to the action sequences.

Parris also highlighted the cultural significance of the movie. “I’m excited that the MCU has three lead women, all from very diverse backgrounds, and they’re all baddies in their own way,” she said. This wasn’t just a superhero film—it was a celebration of diversity, intelligence, and complexity.

With The Marvels promising epic fights, heartfelt moments, and Hiddleston-approved villainy, it’s clear this movie wasn’t just a typical MCU installment. It was a labor of love, mentorship, and groundbreaking representation. Ashton’s Dar-Benn might be causing trouble on-screen, but behind the scenes, it’s all good vibes and empowering lessons.

