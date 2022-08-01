K-Pop sensation SEVENTEEN’s performance unit leader Hoshi surprised fans by dropping an unreleased solo track ‘Tiger’ on International Tiger Day.

Hoshi unveiled the song through SEVENTEEN’s YouTube channel. The track features the Korean-American rapper Tiger J.K. and was co-composed by SEVENTEEN’s main producer and Vocal Unit leader Woozi.

Hoshi, Woozi and Tiger J.K. together penned the lyrics.

The choreography for the special track will also be released through Studio Choom, a YouTube channel that specialises in K-pop artists’ dance videos.

Hoshi is widely known in the K-pop scene for being an avid fan of tigers and everything inspired by the animal.

His stage name ‘Hoshi’ is derived from the Korean term for ‘tiger’s gaze’.

He previously released a solo track titled ‘Tiger Power’ in 2021, and introduces himself with the catchphrase ‘horanghae’, which combines the Korean terms for ‘tiger’ (horangi) and ‘I love you’ (saranghae).

K-Pop sensation SEVENTEEN, labelled as “Performance Kings”, previously had a message for their Indian fans. The “self-producing” idol group say that their “Carats” are a great source of happiness for them and that the group will bring their best performances to them as the first chance they get.

SEVENTEEN consists of thirteen members — S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino.

Addressing their fans, whom they lovingly ‘Carats’ in India, THE8 told IANS: “We are incredibly thankful for all your love and support. You are a source of such great happiness for us, and it gives us the energy to keep moving forward.

“I hope SEVENTEEN is also a part of those small moments of happiness in your everyday life. Most importantly though, we hope you stay healthy.”

