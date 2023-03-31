Since Hera Pheri 3 was announced by the makers, fans have been going berserk. After over a decade, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal are reuniting for the film, and Bollywood fanatics cannot keep calm. The latest report reveals an interesting anecdote from the first instalment that many of us did not know.

Priyadarshan’s directorial Hera Pheri, released in 2000, was a turning point in Khiladi Kumar’s career. After the success of the film, the two then collaborated on several projects like Garam Masala, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Bhagam Bhag and De Dana Dan.

As reported by ETimes, Akshay Kumar said, “With Suneel Darshan’s Jaanwar I was recognized as an actor. I think Priyadarshan really helped me do subtle comedy in Hera Pheri. It was a turning point in my career.” While the film had no romantic angle, in reality, Akshay’s character did have a romantic angle in the script. However, Tabu preferred to romance Suniel Shetty.

After Hera Pheri, Akshay Kumar was offered a slew of comedies, but he was unhappy with it. He claimed, “I always aspired to be a versatile actor. But comedy is not taken seriously in our country. Do you remember any Indian actor getting the Best Actor for comedy except Dilip Kumar in Ram Aur Shyam? Who doesn’t want to be taken seriously in what one does? I want to explore new characters, to go to places I haven’t been to before. Yes, I want to stretch myself as an actor and not just to win an award. Of course, I want to win an award.”

Khiladi Kumar then made the decision to collaborate with the Hera Pheri producer on a full-on action movie, which ended up being Awara Paagal Deewana. In order to persuade Akshay that he could pull off the actions, producer Firoz Nadiadwala brought videotapes of Hollywood action scenes. One of Akshay’s favourite comedies from his own collection is Priyadarshan’s Hera Pheri. Mr. & Mrs Khiladi by David Dhawan was another comedy he enjoyed acting in.

Akshay Kumar also reportedly said, “Comedies are great fun. What better gift to one’s fans than the gift of laughter? If I had my way, I’d do at least one each year. In fact, producer Feroz Nadiadwala is planning a sequel to Hera Pheri, and I’m already chuckling.”

