Since Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh appeared at a recent event, rumour mills are buzzing. It all started when the couple was seen making their way to the red carpet to pose for paps and the Tamasha actress reportedly ignored her husband’s hand. Yes! DeepVeer fans expressed their concern after they saw the actress not holding her husband’s hand despite Singh’s romantic gesture. While many a section of netizens thought all is not well and they are headed for divorce another section slammed the haters saying she was managing her ‘saree’.

While their divorce rumours continue to make headlines, their die-hard fans have got their hands on an inside video that sees them looking at each other in awe. Scroll down to know more about it.

The video in question is from the same event where Deepika Padukone was allegedly seen ignoring Ranveer Singh’s hand. The couple along with former badminton player and the actress’ father Prakash Padukone arrived at Indian Sports Honour. While the actress looked ethereal in a black saree with a gold border, Ranveer looked dapper in a black suit. At the same event, Anushka Sharma along with Virat Kohli, Shubhman Gill, Neeraj Chopra and others also made their presence felt.

Coming back, in the viral video that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s diehard fans have been sharing widely, see the couple having a fun chat with PT Usha. As the clip shows, the Padmaavat actress listens keenly to her husband while he speaks to the sprinter. Well, not only that, they also posed with other personalities together.

📸| Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone with P. T. Usha at Indian Sports Honours Awards ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OzzMkIZLmk — Ranveer Singh TBT (@Ranveertbt) March 24, 2023

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh with Indian Para Shooter, Avani Lekhara at the Indian Sports Honours awards event pic.twitter.com/jLabRuCGeM — Team DP Malaysia (@TeamDeepikaMY_) March 25, 2023

📸| Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Prakash Padukone at Indian Sports Honours Awards 😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/cFSA1IvPi9 — Ranveer Singh TBT (@Ranveertbt) March 23, 2023

Well, this video clearly dismisses all the divorce rumours or a tiff between Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Reacting to the clip a netizen said “Kaleje ko thandak mili yeh video dekh,” and we cannot agree with her enough.

What are your thoughts on the new video? Do let us know.

