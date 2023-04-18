Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is Salman Khan’s latest offering which is going to follow the same route as many of Bhai’s previous films and will release on Eid. But it’s not been a good few years since 2017 for Salman. Yes, Bharat did get a ‘plus’ verdict as per Koimoi’s verdict; the expectations were more humongous than what it clocked.

Tiger Zinda Hai can be called his last true blue Bhai-buster (blockbuster), which was released in 2017, and since then, Salman has delivered films like Race 3, Dabangg 3, Radhe and Antim. Die-hard fans are waiting for him to fill the theatres as he used to with his latest release.

Salman Khan & team announced the opening of its advance booking at the box office today. Let’s take a look at the significant territories in India and what’s the current scenario of the advance booking on the night of April 18th, 2023, 2 days before the release on April 21st, 2023.

Mumbai:

Sorry Bhai fans, but things are going to start on a shocking note because Mumbai, which has been one of the best-performing cities for him in the past, doesn’t even have 5% of overall tickets in the filling-fast zone. Out of 102 theatres (at the time of penning this article, only three shows (not theatres) are filling fast, and one show is sold out.

Delhi:

It’s almost a similar situation to Mumbai in the Capital, continuing the shocking state of affairs for the Salman Khan starrer here as well. Delhi, again, has seen jam-packed shows of Bhai’s true-blue hits, but Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan seems to struggle in the initial round of advance booking. Less than 5%, only 4 shows out of 100 theatres are in the fast-filling zone, and anyone can see why it’s not a bumper start.

Bengaluru:

The Silicon Valley of India doesn’t seem to care much about the film as well. This is the city where you’ll find a massive chunk of the audience pre-booking the shows, but out of 65 theatres that have opened the advance booking, only one show has turned Orange (which is in the filling-fast category).

Hyderabad:

Things seem to get a little better with Hyderabad as we get to see some Orange shows popping up bright. Out of 103 total shows in 24 theatres, 12 shows are filling fast, which is still comparatively better than Mumbai, Delhi & Bengaluru.

Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Pune & Kolkata:

It’s all green (available) for all the shows in Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Pune & Kolkata, showcasing how it’ll have to fill really fast if this Salman Khan starrer needs to clock big numbers on day 1.

One major thing to note is spot bookings play a vital role in the box office collections of any Salman Khan film, and the above data is entirely based on advance booking. But, one also can’t deny that this also is an important parameter to judge any film’s initial period at the box office. With the analysis above, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan would require a massive turnover in a remaining couple of days until its release. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Jagapathi Babu, Siddharth Nigam in pivotal roles and it’s all set to release on 21st April.

