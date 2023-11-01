After Pathaan, Gadar 2, and Jawan, Bollywood is geared up to witness the next potential all-time blockbuster, with Tiger 3 being ready to hunt the worldwide box office. Marking the return of Salman Khan as Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger, and Katrina Kaif as Zoya, the spy thriller is going to explode on its opening day as makers have reportedly adopted a smart strategy. Keep reading to know more!

We have seen different directors coming on board for different Tiger films. Part 1 was helmed by Kabir Khan, and the sequel saw Ali Abbas Zafar handling the direction. They both gave their unique touch to both Tiger films, and now everyone is excited to see how Maneesh Sharma handles the upcoming larger-than-life franchise film.

YRF has opted for an unusual day for the release of Tiger 3, as it’s Sunday (12th November). Being a Sunday, many feel that it’s the perfect day as family audiences would flock to theatres, but that’s clearly not the case. Here, in India, it’s the day of Laxmi Pujan, an occasion during Diwali that witnesses lower footfalls. In the international market, too, Sunday is the lowest-performing day out of the entire weekend.

So why Sunday? It is so because the makers of Tiger 3 possibly thought to enjoy a day extra before big numbers start coming in from Monday (main Diwali), thus helping push the overall total.

Speaking about the opening day, it is expected to be a bit lower than the crazy guesses that are coming in. However, if reports are to be believed, YRF has decided to run premieres for Tiger 3, which might compensate for the slightly low turnout on Sunday. It is being said that in North America, premieres will be held on 11th November.

While the practice of premieres is very common for event films, the exciting thing about Tiger 3 is that it will reportedly witness full-day premieres in North America on 11th November, i.e., Saturday. As Saturday is said to be the best performing day during the weekend in overseas, it’ll provide a big boost to the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer.

Please note that the numbers of premieres are usually combined with the actual day 1 collection. So, if this news of full-day premieres is true, Tiger 3 will definitely have an opening day of 100 crores gross or more at the worldwide box office.

