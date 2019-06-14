Bharat Box Office: Here’s How Salman Khan & Ali Abbas Zafar’s Latest One Competes With Oldies – Sultan & Tiger Zinda Hai

Bharat Box Office: Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar make a Blockbuster combo, without any doubt. The actor-filmmaker combo has given back to back Blockbusters like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai so when they returned on the big screens with their third film, Bharat, the expectations were bound to be great.

The film released this Eid and opened to an excellent response. The first-day numbers were highest for both Salman and Ali but the film couldn’t maintain the speed after that. After showing drops on the next two days, the film couldn’t jump well enough on Saturday and Sunday, thus ending the extended weekend on a little less than expected note.

The collections further dropped on Monday and continued with similar trend till Thursday. Now, Bharat, no doubt has recorded a very good first extended week of 179 crores, the problem lies in the trend. While the film fetched more than 150 crores in the first 5 days, it could just earn around 29 crores in the next 4 days.

Let’s have a look at how Bharat’s first extended week (179 crores) compares with the previous two films of both Salman and Ali:

1. Sultan

Released in 2016, the Ali Abbas Zafar directed sports romantic drama film brought Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma together. Not just the film took an excellent opening, it performed exceedingly throughout the first extended weekend and week.

The extended first week business of Sultan was 229.16 crores

2. Tiger Zinda Hai

Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar came back together with the sequel of Ek Tha Tiger on Christmas 2017. Katrina Kaif was another highlight of the film and it went on to cross 200 crores mark in just 1 week. The total 1st-week number of TZH was 206.04 crores.

Well, Bharat may be out of the competition with Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, it will still prove to be a 200 crores grosser unless there’s an unexpected crash in the collections in the second week.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!