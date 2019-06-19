Bharat Box Office Day 14 Early Trends: Set To Touch The 200 CRORE Mark By Today!

Bharat Box Office Day 14 Early Trends: Surprisingly, Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat is maintaining a stable pace during the second week, although on a lower side. After earning 2.50 crores* on Monday, the movie hanged on well on its second Tuesday. It seems like Salman fans will have to wait one more day to celebrate 200 crore feat.

As per the early trends coming in, Bharat has added another 2-2.50 crores on Tuesday, which shows negligible drop when compared with Monday’s total. The grand total as of now lies between 199.10-199.60 crores. By today, the movie to cross the 200 crore mark and will emerge Salman’s third one to do so after Kick and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, whose “Bharat” has minted over Rs 150 crore at the Indian box office, says he gets scared when film critics praise his work as most of the time he gets validation of his work only from his fans who contribute to his movies’ collections.

In an interaction with the media here, Salman said: “I get scared when critics praise my work because usually their thinking does not match with mine or that of my audience. So I wonder why are they giving stars to my film and writing good things about my work?”

