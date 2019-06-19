Kamal Haasan’s Bigg Boss 3 In Legal Trouble; Show To Be BANNED?

It was just last month when the reports of Kamal Haasan returning as host for the latest season, Bigg Boss 3, was doing the rounds. Soon after, the makers released the first promo featuring Haasan and the buzz for the show has been insane ever since. The show which was all set to go on floors on 23rd June is now in legal trouble as a case has been registered to ban it!

Sudhan, an advocate has filed a case in the Madras High Court to sought a ban on Bigg Boss. A report by Indiaglitz reveals the same as, “A case has been filed in the Madras High Court by advocate Sudhan who has sought a ban on ‘Bigg Boss 3’ stating that the housemates wear revealing costumes and speak adult content which are detrimental to the youth. He has also pressed that the show should not be allowed to go on air without a censor certificate from the Indian Broadcast Foundation (IBF). “

Moreover, things are getting serious than expected as a hearing is to take place. “The petition has been admitted and a hearing will be held soon which puts a question mark over whether the show will begin on June 23rd as announced or will the court grant a ban on it. We will have to wait and see if Kamal will indeed make a grand entry with the famous ‘Bigg Boss’ theme this coming weekend,” the report further states.

Bigg Boss, which gains highest TRPs every year because of the controversies surrounding it, has three versions – Hindi, Tamil & Marathi. The hindi version is hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

