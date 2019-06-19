Katrina Kaif On Relationship With Ex-Ranbir Kapoor: "I Don't Have Any Regrets"

Ranbir Kapoor is one Bollywood actor who has grabbed eyeballs not only because of his professional life but also, his past relations. The actor has dated top actress including Deepika Padukone & Katrina Kaif and everything new related to their relation storms the internet. Now the Bharat actress has opened up about her relation and says that she’s done dodging the bullet every time and is out in the open about all that happened.

While in a conversation with leading daily, Mid-Day, Katrina revealed that it was a tough time for her but she was done dodging questions by the media every single time. “If I had my way, I would have never spoken about my relationship. I chose to talk about it because the media was interested in it. I couldn’t have dodged the bullet every time. I would have sounded rude if I did that. So, the best thing was to share the bare minimum I wanted to, and be frank enough to accept the reality. We (Kapoor and her) still have respect for each other, and that will not change,” Katrina revealed.

Furthermore, the actress clears that there are no regrets and is over it now as she said, “When I was going through a separation, one of my sisters was also in the same phase. That’s when I realised that since my life was out in the open, ego was more bruised, but at the end of the day, we both felt the same pain. I found solace in reading. My friends were also a strong source of support. I don’t have any regrets. I have come out of the experience a lot more mature.”

Meanwhile, Katrina is riding high on the success of her latest release, Bharat, alongside Salman Khan. The actress will be next seen in Rohit Shetty – Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi.

