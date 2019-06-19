Ajit Arora Is Going To Showcase Real-Life Characters In His Next Project

Ajit Arora, the young B-Town producer who has already set off to register his name in the list of Bollywood’s first-row-faces with a boom with his first project, is coming back with even more exciting news for his audience.

After a huge success of his previous project, this time a more interesting topic regarding Ajit’s next project is buzzing around and that has fumed the excitement to a great extent. News are coming that, this time, Ajit is going to showcase real-life characters in his project to bring out a more real-like touch to his film. According to sources, Aurora Production’s highly skilled team is literally picking up the real flesh-and-blood characters to depict their stories on the screen. The way Ajit insight-fully views the content and aspire to create something out-of-the-box stories, it is no wonder that his next venture will be demonstrating something remarkably striking on the screen.

Although nothing has been confirmed from Ajit’s side yet, his commitment to deliver quality projects is something that makes the film fraternity and audience to wait even more curiously as to witness what this content-driven ace producer brings to the screen.

