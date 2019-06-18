Ranbir Kapoor who made a grand comeback at the Box Office with Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju last year is taking it slow right now. The Kapoor lad has two big projects Brahmastra and Shamshera lined up but none of them is releasing this year.

Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra which is slated for May 2020 release is taking some time to complete filming. In fact, the latest reports suggest that the film will also take a toll on the schedule of Shamshera.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Karan Johar, the producer of Brahmastra has requested Aditya Chopra, the producer of Shamshera to allow Ranbir some extra dates to shoot his film. “Ranbir’s dates for Shamshera were supposed to start after the completion of Brahmastra. But it seems Ayan requires more of Ranbir’s dates. Karan requested Adi for more time and Adi complied. Shamshera will now be completed in 2021.”

Shamshera was earlier slated to release in July 2020 but it’s obvious that the film won’t make it to the cinemas even in the scheduled year. The Karan Malhotra directed film is a dacoit drama which will feature Ranbir in a never seen before avatar.

Meanwhile, Brahmastra’s Varanasi schedule wrapped up 3 days before due to the lead actress Alia Bhatt feeling unwell. Reportedly, the harsh temperature of the city became unbearable for Alia. A source told Mumbai Mirror, “Alia continued to work but Ayan decided to call off the shoot. The team will now return to the city in November for the song.”

Brahmastra is an upcoming supernatural fantasy trilogy starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in lead. The logo of the film was launched in a grand way at the Kumbh Mela on Mahashivratri. In first of its kind 150 drones were used to lit the sky up to form the logo.

