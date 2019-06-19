Brock Lesnar’s Advocate Paul Heyman Mocks Ranveer Singh For THIS Reason

Ranveer Singh is always on a high energy mode, whether it’s on-screen or off-screen and we just witnessed his vibrant nature during the blockbuster Cricket world cup match between India and Pakistan. He clicked pictures with legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara and also the young brigade of Indian team like Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. Apart from Cricketing world and Bollywood, Ranveer managed to attract the eyeballs of Wrestling world as his picture with Hardik Pandya got a wacky reply from WWE superstar Brock Lesnar’s lawyer Paul Heyman.

Ranveer Singh posted a selfie with Cricketing all-rounder Hardik Pandya and captioned it as “Eat. Sleep. Dominate. Repeat. The name is Hardik. Hardik Pandya. @hardikpandya7 ma boi #unstoppable”.

Unexpectedly, Paul Heyman, the lawyer of wrestling superstar Brock Lesnar who accompanies him on the show, took a light-hearted dig and threatened Simmba actor of the copyright for using Lesnar’s catchphrase of “Eat Sleep Conquer Repeat”.

. @RanveerOfficial

ARE YOU F'N KIDDING ME???????????

1 – It's Eat Sleep CONQUER Repeat

2 – Copyright #YourHumbleAdvocate and @BrockLesnar

3 – I am litigious

4 – EAT SLEEP DEPOSITION REPEAT https://t.co/yppZe129eZ — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) June 19, 2019

As Ranveer is well-known for his antics, it will be interesting to see how he reacts to this Twitter banter.

Ranveer Singh’s on-field hug of Indian skipper Virat Kohli is not the only moment that created a social media frenzy. The Bollywood star also embraced a Pakistan fan and told him not be upset after his country’s team lost to India in a ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match in Manchester.

From making his commentary debut alongside cricket stars Sunil Gavaskar and Virender Sehwag to joining crowd and cheering for team India and taking selfies with the Indian players, Ranveer’s energetic and fun avatar at the Old Trafford stadium made the match even more special for the spectators.

