Marathi Actor Milind Dastane & Wife Arrested For Cheating A Pune Jeweller

Hindi and Marathi actor-director Milind Ganesh Dastane and his wife Sayali have been arrested for allegedly cheating a Pune jeweller of Rs 25.6 lakh, police said here on Wednesday.

The arrest was made on Tuesday evening following a complaint lodged by P.N. Gadgil Jewelers in Chaturshrungi police station last week, a police official said.

According to the jeweller, around a year ago, the Dastane couple had purchased on credit diamond, gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 25.6 lakh and promised to make the payment after disposing off their property in Dombivali in Thane.

But even after a year when the couple did not make the payment, the jeweller filed a complaint.

The couple was produced before a magistrate who has remanded them to police custody till June 21, the official said.

Milind Dastane is currently seen in the Marathi teleserial “Tujhyat Jeev Ranga” on Zee Marathi channel.

He has earlier featured in Bollywood and Marathi films like “Khakee“, “The Legend of Bhagat Singh”, “Halla Bol”, “Majhi Baiko, Majhi Mehuni”, “Lagna Mubarak” and “Bola Alakh Niranjan” and directed the film “Hichyasathi Kay Pan” (2018). His upcoming upcoming film is “Shahid Bhai Kotwal”.

