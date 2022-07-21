Actress Sonali Kulkarni, who is known for her roles in ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, ‘Singham’ and others will be seen judging the young talents in the first season of ‘Dance Maharashtra Dance Li’l Masters’.

Advertisement

Talking about her love for dance she said: “Dance is my first love. It enriches me as an artist, and it’s been an important part of my journey for my career.”

Advertisement

Sonali Kulkarni added saying that this is a platform for the kids to show their talent: “It is an opportunity for the kids to showcase their talent on such a big platform.”

The actress who participated in ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 2′ as a contestant elaborated more about the show: “I can’t wait to watch the kids presenting their dancing skills because I feel today’s generation is very talented and creative. The best part of the show is that the kids’ favourite character called ‘Chinchi Chetkin’ will find contestants across Maharashtra for this show,” Sonali Kulkarni concluded.

‘Dance Maharashtra Dance Li’l Masters’ is all set to air on July 27 on Zee Marathi.

Sonali Kulkarni is one of the actresses who on one hand played the on-screen mother of Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and on the other, played strong female roles in several films and web shows including the recent ‘The Whistleblower’.

In conversation with IANS, the actress explains why the whole conversation around the age-appropriate roles of female and male actors needs to be changed, adding why every single choice of hers was unique.

Sonali Kulkarni told IANS: “For me, every choice that I made was for a reason. If I just talk about my debut film ‘Cheluvi’ in which I played a tree, yes, not even a man or a woman but a tree, metaphorically; it was because of the story, and the director Girish sir. When I played the mother in ‘Mission Kashmir’ I looked into the graph of the character.

Must Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Drama! Rubina Dilaik Accuses Kanika Mann Of Cheating To Win, Reveals Her ‘Browser History’ To Prove

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram