Sagar Sarhadi, a writer, director and producer in the Hindi film industry, breathed his last today, Monday, March 22, 2021. Well known for his works in films like Noorie, Bazaar, Kabhi Kabhie, Silsila, Chandni, and more, the veteran was 88 at the time of his passing away.

As per reports, Sagarji died due to age-related illnesses. Taking to social media, several celebrities poured in their condolences. Scroll down to see what they wrote and also have a glimpse at his filmography.

Javed Akhtar took to Twitter and penned an emotional post in memory of the veteran. He wrote, “Sagar Sarhadi a veteran theater and film writer who wrote films like Kabhi kabhi , Noori and directed Baazaar has passed away . My heart felt condolences to the late bachelor’s nephew Ramesh Talwar .” Hansal Mehta tweeted, “Rest in peace Sagar Sarhadi saahab.”

Jackie Shroff took to Instagram and shared a picture of the late veteran writing, “Will Miss You…… R.I.P” Replying to his post, actress Poonam Dhillon wrote, “RIP Sagar saab. You wrote my film NOORIE too besides Kabhi Kabhie , Silsila etc – you have done incredible work which will be there forever.” Ayesha Shroff replied to the same post, writing, “Rest in Peace”

Taking to Twitter, Manoj Muntashir wrote, “He was one of the last living cinema legends. The wordsmith behind cult films like #KabhiKabhi #Silsila #Chandni and #Noorie, Shri #SagarSarhadi left for his heavenly abode. From the entire fraternity, I pay you my respects Sagar Sahab. I was blessed to have met you a few times.” Ashoke Pandit tweeted, “Sad to know about d demise of Sagar Sarhadi ji a well known writer,director due 2 heart attack . Some of hs well known films as writer wr #KabhieKabhie #NOORIE #chandni #DoosraAadmi #Silsila . He also wrote &directed #Bazaar . It’s a great loss to d film industry. ॐ शान्ति !”

Sagar Sarhadi began his Bollywood career by writing dialogues for Anubhav (1971), starring Sanjeev Kumar and Tanuja. It was only a couple of years later when he rose to fame after he penned the dialogues for Yash Chopra’s romantic drama Kabhi Kabhie (1978). The film starring Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Rakhi Gulzar, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, and Waheeda Rehman is well known to date for its powerful story, performances and songs.

Besides Kabhi Kabhi, he also worked as a writer on films like Doosra Aadmi (1977), Inkar (1977), Silsila (1981), Lorie (1984). Sarhadi is credited for the screenplay of the Sridevi, Rishi Kapoor and Vinod Mehra starrer Chandni (1989). His other works, in the capacity of dialogue writer and screenwriter, include Deewana (1992), Rang (1993), and Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai (2000).

May Sagar Sarhadi’s soul rest in peace.

