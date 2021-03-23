Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is undoubtedly one of the most loved Indian sitcoms. It’s a naughty touch to the comedy and unique characters that make the show stand out. Speaking about the popularity, actor Saanand Verma once spoke on the real reason why the show has a huge fan base.

For the unversed, Saanand plays a mad guy (actually, the most sensible) named Anokhelal Saxena. He is the one who stays away from flirting, roaming around girls and such related stuff. He is always happy with himself and enjoying his own kick.

It was during a chat with SpotboyE, Saanand Verma was asked the reason ‘Why Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is so popular?’ In a reply, he said, “Padosi ki biwi hamesha acchi lagti hai! And this is the concept of our show. You might still remember the cult film Padosan, it was loved. The second reason why people watch this show is that every character connects with a different age group. We also connect with different classes. Like Anita and Vibhuti connect with the upper class and the middle class connects with Angoori Bhabhi and Tiwari ji. The children connect with Saxena. People from north India love Happu Singh’s language. So every type of element is there in our show. Everyone has worked hard to make the show a big hit.”

Saanand Verma also said that his rise and stardom is all due to Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain and hence, he’ll be doing it till the very last episode.

“The experience of being Anokhelal Saxena on this amazing show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain has been wonderfully memorable. I think it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that I got to play and I have enjoyed every bit of it. I am looking forward to enjoying it even more. I would like to be part of Bhabiji Ghar Pai Hain till its last episode and I am emotionally attached to my character Anokhelal Saxena,” Saanand Verma added.

