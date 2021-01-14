Saanand Verma has always been known for his acting chops. Be it small roles in F.I.R or Yeh Chanda Kanoon Hai, the actor has been successful in making any of his characters shine by adding his own element. But it’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain which took his fan following to another level.

Whenever one talks about Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, Saanand’s Anokhelal Saxena never skips our mind. His madness and “I like it” make us smile even on a gloomy day. While scrolling YouTube, we got our hands on one of his latest interviews where he speaks about the show and how the character changed his life.

In a chat with Jyoti Chahar of The Moi Blog, Saanand Verma praises Shashank Bali, director of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, for giving a world-class role. He also reveals that the idea of cocked-eye expression he shows during “I like it”, came from Bali’s mind. He also states that it’s his own discipline that helps him manage his busy schedule.

Saanand Verma also reveals that he idolises veteran Daniel Day-Lewis as a role model. For the unversed, Daniel Day-Lewis is a retired English actor, who is considered amongst the best in world cinema history. He was highly active during the 1980s and 1990s. Amongst movie buffs, Daniel is popular for his method acting and extreme dedication for getting under the skin of his roles. He was also extremely choosy about his roles and delivering just 6 movies in the last 20 years explains a lot. Last seen in 2017’s Phantom Thread, the veteran actor is known for My Beautiful Laundrette (1985), The Last of the Mohicans (1992) and other films.

With an institution in itself as a source of inspiration, no wonder our beloved Saxena nails every role with a pinch of variation in it.

