Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Bhavya Gandhi On Rumours Of Being Ousted Due To Unprofessionalism; Reveals He’s In Touch With Disha Vakani

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Bhavya Gandhi has earned massive fame. He began working at a very young age and has a massive fan base. He played Tapu, Disha Vakani and Dilip Joshi’s son in the show. After his exit, it was Raj Anadkat who stepped in to play the character.

There have been a lot of rumours regarding Bhavya’s exit. But things took a scary turn when rumours suggested that his unprofessionalism led for him to be ousted from the show. The actor is now opening up about it and quashing all the negative reports.

In a conversation with ETimes TV, Bhavya Gandhi reacted, “I don’t care let them say whatever they want to say. I know the truth I know I am what I am. Let people think, I don’t care.” The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor said that his character was too monotonous, so he decided to quit.

Bhavya Gandhi said, “ At a point in Taarak, I was just doing something, which was just monotonous. I’m just doing something constantly, I was just coming there every day, doing this, doing that and then pack up, chalo ghar, and that happened for a long time. I said this is monotony and didn’t know how to handle it, I had no clue. I didn’t know what to do about this. So, then me and my parents had a chat even Asit (Modi) sir (producer of the show), the directors, everybody…each and every person that is connected to me – that is almost the set, everybody knew that I am leaving and I used to talk to them about what should I do, and what I shouldn’t.”

Not just Bhavya, even Disha Vakani left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah at a certain point. Asked if they’re still in touch, the former Tapu revealed, “We definitely have these video calls sometimes, and everytime, she sees me, she goes, “Aahhh, whatt, beard?” (laughs) I say, yes, I’ve got beard now. She has never seen me in beard, so she gets shocked. I say, “Haan, aave gaiyo” (Yes, they’ve grown) and I am growing them more.”

