Actor Rajesh Shringarpure considers himself fortunate to have received the opportunity to go back in time and play the character of Malhar Rao Holkar on television.

The TV show titled “Punyashlok Ahilyabai” is set in the 18th century, and revolves around the life of the queen of Malwa, Ahilyabai Holkar.

It narrates the brave tale of Ahilyabai Holkar’s journey and how she defied the norms of the patriarchal society with the support of her father-in-law Malhar Rao Holkar.

“‘Punyashlok Ahilyabai’ is special to me. Being a part of this show has given me innumerable life lessons. Playing Malhar Rao’s character has brought me closer to my land, my country and its rich history. I consider it my honour to be part of a show that brings to light the heroic tale of Ahilyabai Holkar,” said Rajesh about Malhar Rao, who was one of the chief generals (Subhedar) of the Maratha Empire.

“While it’s a show set in the 18th century, I believe it revolves around issues that are relevant even today,” he added about the show that airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

