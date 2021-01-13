Sriti Jha is one of the most popular TV stars in India. She started her career in 2007 with Dhoom Machaao Dhoom and Jiya Jale and rose to fame in 2014 with Kumkum Bhagya and its follow up named Kundali Bhagya. In between, she also featured in major shows like Balika Vadhu, Jamai Raja, Nach Baliye 7 and even Naagin 2.

Sriti holds a huge fan following among the TV audience and many of them even idolise her. While the actress enjoys a large fanbase not many of them know that she is ase*ual.

Yes, that’s true and it was in January 2020 that the actress spoke about it. A video is going viral on social media which shows Sriti reciting a poem in which she acknowledges being an as*xual. The emotional poem describes the pressure she has been facing from society and also the way she has tackled it.

Speaking about the details she says that she loves being kissed and hugged but s*x doesn’t work for her. Sriti also adds that she has ‘learned to lie in words and in moans’.

Take a look at the video below:

Netizens and Sriti Jha’s fans have applauded her for her bravery and coming out in open about what she is. Well we do agree with them because in a way the actress has inspired many for self acceptance and self love.

Earlier in July 2019, fire broke on the sets of Kumkum Bhagya. The actress had shared with her fans that she was safe.

Sriti took to the Instagram Stories, where she posted a selfie of herself with an orange coloured ‘teeka’ on her forehead.

On the image she wrote: “Aai ne meri nazar utari. Main bilkul safe hu (Mom prayed for me to ward off evil. I am absolutely safe). We never speak much…mostly. I am at a loss of words with her…But she called me over for this. @aaiskitchenmumbai Kaha rakhu itna pyaar (where do I keep so much love).”

No casualty was reported in the incident that happened at Killick Nixon Studio in Mumbai’s Chandivali area.

