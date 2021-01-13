Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has a massive fan base. Owing to the same, the star cast enjoys a lot of eyeballs too. One of the most famous stars undoubtedly remains to Munmun Dutta. She’s been a part of the show as Babita Iyer over 13 years now. The actress recently revealed her cause of anxiety and below is all the scoop you need.

Well, to begin with, it does not have anything to do with acting. In fact, neither with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The reason is somewhat personal but has left us amused. It is Munmun’s phone battery that can ignite her anxiety.

Munmun Dutta herself made the revelation on her YouTube channel. The beauty actually shared a video of her doing ‘What’s In My Bag’ challenge.

Munmun Dutta said, “Mujhe ek anxiety attack ki tarah ata hai, agar mere phone ki battery 50% se niche hoti hai. Mujhe aisa lagta hai ki mere phone me hamesha 100% hona chahiye, nahi toh 50% toh hona hi chahiye. So that kahi pe bhi mai agar atak jau, life me, chargers mere paas hona chhaiye ki mai charge kar pau and I can reach people. (It gets like an anxiety attack if my phone battery goes below 50%. I want them to always have 100% charge and if not, at least 50%. So that anywhere I’m stuck in life, I at least have a charger to charge and reach out to people.)

Now just that, Munmun Dutta also revealed that she carries as many as 3 phones. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress has a whole pouch which consists of only chargers. The beauty carries it everywhere with herself. Well, she’s clearly one of a kind!

From her favourite beauty products to bare essentials, check out all that’s in Munmun’s bag below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x7cwVSeZtHg

