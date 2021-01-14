Munmun Dutta has become more than Babita of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah thanks to her social media presence. She loves to keep her fans updated with daily titbits of her personal life. Moreover, she now actively treat her admirers with vlogging.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress started her YouTube vlogging channel a few months back. There she shares her yoga routine, some personal life secrets and much more. Just a day ago, she posted a video titled ‘What’s In My Bag?’. In the video, she revealed the secret stuff she always carries with herself.

Advertisement

Today, we’ll be taking a look at one interesting thing she carries, for which she is highly obsessed. Revealing about her favourite stuff, she spoke about lip balm which is always in her bag. She says, “Meri obsession with lip balm goes to a different level altogether like if I don’t have a lip balm, mein ghee uthake bhi laga lungi.”

In the same video, Munmun Dutta even revealed that she feels like an anxiety attack if her phone battery goes below 50 per cent.

She said, “Mujhe ek anxiety attack ki tarah ata hai, agar mere phone ki battery 50% se niche hoti hai. Mujhe aisa lagta hai ki mere phone me hamesha 100% hona chahiye, nahi toh 50% toh hona hi chahiye. So that kahi pe bhi mai agar atak jau, life me, chargers mere paas hona chhaiye ki mai charge kar pau and I can reach people.”

Now just that, Munmun Dutta also revealed that she carries as many as 3 phones. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress has a whole pouch which consists of only chargers. The beauty carries it everywhere with herself.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for such interesting articles related to telly world!

Must Read: Vivana Singh & Manish Goplani Team Up For Horror Crime Thriller Series ‘Manohar Kahaniyan’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube