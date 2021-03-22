Six. That is the number of tracks we saw in the final album of Jagga Jasoos, composed by Pritam. The Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif musical was appreciated by a particular section of people. Staying true to its genre, Pritam did compose a handful of songs complimenting various sequences.

Why did they didn’t they make it to the final album? A bunch of music enthusiasts were on the quest of finding an answer to that until now. It seems the movie’s production house, Walt Disney Pictures India is responsible for the same.

Ranbir Kapoor‘s Picture Shuru Entertainment partnered with Disney for Jagga Jasoos. Though music director Pritam has since then released all of the tracks on his YouTube channel, it would’ve been a treat for all the fans to get them with the album.

While appreciating his co-musician Arijit Singh’s work in Pagglait, he opened up about the Jagga Jasoos fiasco. He tweeted, “I was so keen to bring the musicals of Jagga Jasoos to the public domain, but Disney did not agree. There were so many legal issues and such red-tapism that it left me frustrated.”

He also added that this remains to be regret and said, “This remains as a big regret in my heart. Double kudos to Arijit and Guneet for making this happen.”

Regarding Arijit’s work, he said, “So happy to see Ariijit compose his first film album. Very proud of him and wish him lots of success in his new journey. And love to the film’s producer Guneet for setting a new trend of giving the film’s music rights to the creator to exploit, instead of selling it for a paltry amount to any audio company. Hope this is a new beginning for the music industry.

Cheers to @guneetm and Arijit.”

Jagga Jasoos fans, does this still hurt you? What’s your take on Pritam’s confession? Share your thoughts about the same in the comments section below.

