Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running shows on TV. Nothing could stop the much-loved comedy show from running on small screen apart from Coronavirus Pandemic and the lockdown which hampered the shooting of new episodes.

Now while the audience is missing their favorite star cast on TV, they are connected with them through social media. TMKOC stars keep their fans updated about their daily life through their social media accounts and even that looks enough now considering the ongoing crisis.

Apart from that, TMKOC actress Palak Sidhwani recently shared her father’s first reaction to the news of her being cast in the highly popular show. In a conversation with Telly Chakkar, Palak revealed that her father wasn’t aware that she has an interest in acting and hence believed that she is joking around.

“After almost a wait of around three to four months, I got a call from TMKOC’s casting director. He asked me to visit his office urgently. I remember my parents had come to Mumbai to visit and hence I told him that I might take a while to reach as parents are at home. He told me to get my parents along with me so that they would also meet and talk. I adhered to the same and reached the office. Myself, my mother, father and brother were seated at the conference when he broke the news that I’m finalised. The casting director said, I will go and get the contract ready and as he left the conference room.”

She further added that her father thought that she has bagged a job there. “My father turned towards me and asked me if I have bagged a job at their office as he was unaware about my passion for acting. All three of us smiled at his question and explained to him that I’ll be seen in the show as Sonu Bhide. My father was a bit shocked and deep within though that probably it is some sort of a prank or it wont materialise. It is only when he saw me on Television sets that he came to terms that his daughter is now a part of the most popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chahshmah”.

She also thanked her brother Harshit for the support. “I would like to credit my brother Harshit for his support in my journey, if it was not him, I wouldn’t be at this stage of my life. Me studying in Mumbai and coming here along with him and his conviction in me that I should follow my dreams has landed me where I am today”. said Palak.

Now that’s quite a revelation! Isn’t it?

