B-town's millennial debutants, Sanjana Sanghi and Adarsh Gourav spark some steaming conversations on their relationship status, their views about the industry and much more while indulging in a tête-à-tête with the host Renil Abraham on By Invite Only Season 2.

Expressing her views on the industry, Sanjana Sanghi said, “I find 90% of the industry boring because I find people who don’t ask questions about you and just go on about themselves very boring. I think that’s a horrible thing to do.”

When asked about rating her contemporaries, Sanjana rated Janhavi Kapoor as the most talented whereas when asked about who has a better dressing sense on red carpets she added, “Ananya Panday is better dressed compared to Sara Ali Khan.”

Talking about her past relationships Sanjana was asked if she knew about anyone having a crush on her while growing up she shared, “I have always been that girl who guys don’t come up to and say that they have a crush on me. I would always hear it as a murmur. Either I was never in love, or I was never told hence I never knew of anyone crushing on me till date.” Speaking about one of her exes she further revealed, “One of my worst exes in school was a self-obsessed highly possessive individual and I had zero tolerance for that.”

In the #Quickie section of the show, while speaking about which celebrity gets more attention on social media than it’s needed, BAFTA 2021 nominee Adarsh Gourav expressed, “I feel it is Kareena Kapoor Khan’s second-born.”

Talking about who he would like to see pole dancing, Adarsh quickly responded, “I’d like to see Jacqueline Fernandez pole dance because she’s great at the dance form.” When asked about his views on going butt-naked or sharing a kiss with the same sex on screen, Adarsh shared, “I don’t mind going butt-naked or kissing a guy on the screen.”

Adarsh Gourav who has been around in the industry for quite some time shared “I did feel like punching a casting the director once.”

