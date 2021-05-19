Naagin 5 may be over, but people are still talking about Sharad Malhotra and his chemistry with Surbhi Chandna in the show. The actor had impressed everyone with his performance as Veeranshu in Naagin 5. However, this Ekta Kapoor show did not garner a great TRP rating but indeed made this Jodi quite a popular one.

Fans were clearly quite disappointed after the show went off-air. The show began in 2020 and won hearts for its unique story. This was a love story of a Naagin and a cheel, but the TRPs were not that great. Although Sharad and Surbhi were paired opposite each other for the first time, fans loved their chemistry from the first episode itself. But, don’t you want to know what the actor thinks about all this? Well, keep scrolling further to know more about this.

Sharad Malhotra is happy that fans are still talking about his pairing with Surbhi Chandna. In an interview with Telly Chakkar, he revealed, “People keep talking about our chemistry, but it was not at all planned. We worked together for the first time. She is a bundle of energy on the set. It was very organic. We kind of clicked. It was effortless, and together, we managed to create some magic. I think our viewers liked that. It is always the audience’s love that matters. They make us what we are.”

Well, here is a piece of good news for all the Sharad Malhotra fans who were waiting to see him on their television screens. He is all set to be seen in a new show which Gatha Production will bankroll.

It is also been said that Jana Na Dil Se Door actress Shilpa Tulaskar will be essaying the role of Sharad’s mother, though there is no confirmation about the same. It will be a show based on a historical story.

So Sharad Malhotra fans, one thing is for sure that you guys will not have to wait for long for this new show as it is in the casting stage. Soon an announcement will be made on the same. Surely this will be the best thing after Naagin 5.

