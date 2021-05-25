KGF fame director Prashanth Neel’s film Salaar starring Prabhas is one of the much-awaited Pan-India films that audiences are eagerly waiting to watch. Now the latest report reveals that Bollywood actor John Abraham to go one on one with Prabhas. Scroll down to know more.

Prabhas career trajectory proves that he is on a mission to become the biggest pan-India star to ever exist. Recently Salaar team released the poster with its dark theme has undoubtedly piqued the interest of many. Fans are also eagerly waiting to know who would be the villain in the film.

As per Pinkvilla, Bollywood actor John Abraham has been approached for the role of a villain in Prashanth Neel’s film. However, there is no official confirmation regarding John on board. It remains to see if Prabhas and John will be pitted against each other in one of the much-awaited action thrillers.

John Abraham is well known for his films like Dostana (2008), New York (2009), Housefull 2 (2012), Race 2 (2013), Shootout at Wadala (2013), Madras Cafe (2013).

Prabhas starrer Salaar is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films. The film is being shot in Kannada and Telugu languages and reportedly it will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. While the music is being composed by Ravi Basrur, choreography is being handled by Bhuvan Gowda. Shruti Haasan has been roped in to play the female lead in the film.

Prabhas, on other hand, has a lot of films in the kitty. His film Radhe Shyam is waiting to be released on July 30. Apart from Salaar, the 41-year-old actor has 2 Pan-India projects. He will be seen in Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan starrer untitled movie and Adipurush by Om Raut.

