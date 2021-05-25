Yashraj film’s Pathan is already making buzz for every update available even before it has been officially announced. Siddharth Anand’s actioner is touted to be Shah Rukh Khan returning to the silver screen after over two years. John Abraham will be playing the role of villain and Salman Khan will make a cameo in the film.

The latest report revealed that Salman Khan, who will make an extended cameo as Tiger, will have a special entry in the film. The meet between the two Khans is said to have the potential to make us all whistle.

As per Bollywood Hungama, Salman will reportedly make a grand entry as Tiger in Pathan, hanging on a helicopter up in the air as the Tiger theme playing in the background. The action sequence will be such that Salman will make an entry as Tiger and will save Shah Rukh Khan who is trapped.

Going by the report the Salman Khan’s special introductory scene is sure to convert the cinema hall into a live cricket stadium. Interestingly, the Dabangg actor’s grand entry also reminds us of Akshay Kumar’s stunt scene from Sooryavanshi.

For the unversed, Akki had previously shared a glimpse of the edge-of-the-seat action, where he was seen performing a daring stunt by hanging from a flying helicopter without a harness. Khiladi Kumar and director Rohit Shetty had teased the action scene on social media.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s gravity-defying stunt in the pic below:

Both Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar are action stars and their power-packed action scenes are much loved by their fans. Going by the latest report, it seems the 55-year-old actor’s grand entry sequence in Pathan would give a tough competition to Akshay’s gravity-defying stunt in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film Sooryavanshi. Now it remains to be seen who will do it better?

So who do you think Salman Khan in Pathan or Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi will perform better in the action scene? Vote below!

