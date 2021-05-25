Shah Rukh Khan is the ultimate king of romance today. The superstar may have been away from the big screens for a while, but he’s been bombarded with film offers. No, he wasn’t any starkid or had any connections, but he still made it big. Can you guess SRK’s first-ever salary? Read on for all the details!

As most know, Shah Rukh made his acting debut with the 1992 film Deewana. He then went onto grab some villainous roles and nailed the bad boy image. Things turned around when he tried his hands on romantic films like DDLJ, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai amongst others. From being the romance king to the Baadshah of Bollywood, he’s a superstar like no other.

But there was a time; he couldn’t afford all of these luxurious apartments, chopper rides or fantastic beasts! One would be baffled to know that Shah Rukh Khan made his first salary as an usher at the Pankaj Udhas Concert.

The small gig paid Shah Rukh Khan as little as Rs 50. But during that time, that used to be a huge sum too, isn’t it? And guess where he spent it all? To a trip to Taj Mahal.

SRK had never seen Mahal before, so he decided to go on a trip to Agra. There also remains an interesting story behind it. With the little sum in his hand, Shah decided to gorge on the famous pink lassi around the Taj Mahal. But when he was about to sip it, he noticed a bee inside the drink.

“A bee fell into it, but I still drank it and puked all through my return journey,” Shah Rukh Khan shared with Mumbai Mirror.

Cut to today, he can travel anywhere in the world, afford anything that he can. He lives royalty today, truly the reason behind the ‘badshah’ status!

