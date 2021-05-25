Karan Johar is a talented personality well-known for his work as a producer, director, actor, writer, judge, host and more. Being the son of the iconic Yash Johar, we saw KJo foray into the industry at a very young age, and since then, he is ruling it with the films he makes. Today, as he turns a year older, we decided to give you a virtual tour of his home.

Advertisement

For those who do not know, Johar lives with his mother Hiroo Johar, kids Yash and Roohi and his pug, Nobu, in a sprawling 8,000 sq foot duplex at Carter Road, Bandra. Karan’s apartment reportedly cost more than Rs 30 crores, and it looks stylish and classy. In fact, interior designer Gauri Khan also has a hand in designing this house.

Advertisement

Karan Johar, who turns 49 today, has given us virtual tours of his house via his many social posts. From his lockdown diaries post to other snaps with celebrities, aka his besties, we know how gorgeous KJo’s house is. Johar’s house has dark tones, plush interiors, a spacious terrace, white themed nursery and lots more. Scroll down for a virtual tour of Karan’s house.

Spacious Terrace With Amazing Views

Styled by Gauri Khan, Karan Johar’s terrace is spacious and provides an amazing view of the surrounding area and the sea. The open area is a great place to chill, relax and enjoy a glass of wine with your friends or have an intimate party with friends. Consisting of black and white geometric tiling, the terrace has a sculpted bar table, a pristine white couch, and more.

Elegant Dining Room With Plush Interiors

Karan Johar’s dining room has many cosy and elegant corners. This room in Johar’s residence consists of large windows, grey marble flooring, a wood-panelled false ceiling and elegant, plush interiors. It features a black glossy dining table, an olive-green leather couch, a wall full of photographs, a stellar chandelier and yellow lighting.

A White Living Room

Karan Johar’s living room is big and luxurious. It features white marble flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows, a dining table, grey chairs, colourful toys, a flat-screen TV and more to make it homely but still classy.

KJo’s King Size Bedroom & Wardrobe

While certain parts of Karan Johar’s house has been designed by Gauri Khan, his bedroom is designed by Simone Dubash Pundole. The room is the perfect blend of modernity and old-world charm and features carved dark wood, a deep green leather bed, a tan leather armchair, a grey couch, and a bookshelf with all his trophies. His dressing room/walk-in wardrobe is enormous and suffices as a play area for Yash and Roohi.

Here are a few more stills of Karan Johar’s house:

Happy Birthday, Karan Johar.

Must Read: Digital War: Akshay Kumar’s Laxmii Scores A Win Over Salman Khan’s Radhe! All Eyes On TV Ratings Now

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube