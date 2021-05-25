The year was 1998, and it saw the release of the popular Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. With it was born Karan Johar as the director. While the film did manage to bring in an audience, some impressive box office number, a music album loved by masses; the story had a very small shelf life. The audience did digest the story without many questions back in the time in the name of entertainment, but it has definitely not aged well.

Advertisement

And the filmmaker agrees to that too. In Karan Johar’s debut film, we saw Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Sana Khan and ensemble. The movie, through years, has been in the eye of criticism for many reasons. One of which is also the treatment of its women, and Shah Rukh’s Rahul being a complete man child. Johar once even said there is no logic to it. Read on to know everything you should about the same and also what Karan had to say.

Advertisement

It was back in 2019 when the film bad just turned 21, Karan Johar got candid talking about Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to India Express. He ended up criticising his own debut film. He said Rahul didn’t stand for much, and it was Shah Rukh Khan’s charm that made him survive.

Karan Johar said, “Rahul doesn’t stand for very much. He’s a deeply confused character, doesn’t know what he wants and, really, didn’t do a lot much in the movie. Whatever happened to him was because there were people pushing him – his dead wife’s spirit, his eight-year-old daughter, and Anjali herself. What made him endearing was his charm, his large heart and Shah Rukh’s personal charisma.”

The filmmaker added, “There was no logic or backstory to the characters. You don’t know what Shah Rukh, or anyone else, does for a living in the movie. And the eight letters – one for each birthday – made no sense, either.”

It takes guts to criticise your own work. What do you feel about Karan Johar’s comments on Kuch Kuch Hota Hai? Let us know in the comments section below.

Must Read: Saif Ali Khan Agrees That He’s Less Successful Than Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan & Aamir Khan: “They Were Kind Of Born Somehow To Be Actors”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube