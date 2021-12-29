Sony TV has released a new promo where Guru Randhawa and Nora Fatehi will be seen gracing The Kapil Sharma Show. While Krushna Abhishek’s ‘Sapna’ would be seen flirting with Guru and Nora both, he accidentally reveals his real intentions and upon hearing the same, audiences just can’t stop laughing at it. Scroll below to watch the promo.

Guru and Nora had come to promote their recently released song titled ‘Dance Meri Rani’.

The promo starts with Kapil Sharma telling Nora Fatehi that he couldn’t speak to her properly when she had come last time with Ajay Devgn to promote ‘Bhuj’. The comedian said, “Lekin aaj jo aaya hai aapke saath, yeh mera chhota bhai hai. Aap kahein toh main chocolate lene bhej doon isko (But Guru Randhawa, who has come with you today, is my younger brother. If you want, I can send him away to get chocolates),” leaving the guests in splits.

Kapil Sharma then asked Guru Randhawa that first, he made ‘Naach Meri Rani’ and now “Dance Meri Rani’ with Nora Fatehi and said, “Aap seriously gaane bana rahe ho ya Nora se milne ke bahane bana rahe ho (Are you making songs or excuses to meet Nora)?”

Then Krushna Abhishek as Sapna makes her entry in the show. While flirting with Guru, he pointed towards the singer and said, “Aisa costume pehna diya ki inke saath flirt karna padega (They have made me wear such an outfit that I have to flirt with him).”

The comedian then looked at Nora Fatehi and said, “Aur andar ki jo aatma hai woh inke saath flirt karna chahti hai (But on the inside, I want to flirt with her),” and the audiences bursts into laughter.

