Tejasswi Prakash is emerging stronger each day as one of the most sought after contestants in the Bigg Boss 15 house.

Advertisement

Not only is Tejasswi’s massive fan following growing stronger day by the day as the young actress is creating a strong niche for herself in the Bigg Boss house as a true boss lady, but industry colleagues and acquaintances are also openly coming out in support of Tejasswi whose game is being liked and appreciated by all.

Advertisement

Recently after Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal came out in support of Tejasswi Prakash calling her brave and focussed, ex Bigg Boss contestant Karanvir Bohra who was one of the top contestants in season 12, has also come out in support of her. Karanvir says, “So just before entering Biggboss, Tejaswi and I had auditioned for a TV show. I still have that audition with me, she was fire! Exactly the way she is in the house right now. No pretence , but just a simple girl trying to make her mark”.

Karanvir Bohra’s words in support of Tejasswi Prakash seem to be true, as Teja is definitely a fiery personality and a simple girl who has created a strong image for herself on the show.

What do you have to say about Karanvir Bohra’s comment on Tejasswi Prakash? Let us know in the comments section below.

Must Read: Sahdev Dirdo Accident: Bachpan Ka Pyaar Fame Was Unconscious For Hours, Conditioning Improving Now

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube