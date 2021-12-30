After bringing 6.70 crores on Tuesday, 83 was somewhat stable on Wednesday with 5.67 crores coming in. The dip is on the expected lines since if one considers the fact that theatres in Delhi are shut, which by the way were contributing quite well to the film, then the numbers look even better.

Advertisement

Yet again, it’s the budget factor that’s coming into play. The film suffered big due to the interest that also piled up during the last two years due to the pandemic factor, adding further contributed hugely to the staggering costs.

Advertisement

Nonetheless, what has happened has happened and currently, the overall total stands at 66.66 crores. The first week total should now be around 72 crores and with no new releases this week and the holiday factor coming into play as well, at least the 100 crores mark looks possible now. Of course, a lot more was expected from the Ranveer Singh starrer and one now waits to see how it does on the OTT and satellite medium.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: Rajesh Khanna Didn’t Use Glycerine To Evoke Tears, Says Rumi Jaffery

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube