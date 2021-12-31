Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has always enjoyed a huge fan following across the globe not just for his acting skills but also for his witty comments on social media. His regular #AskSRK segments often go viral on Twitter as they are packed with fun banters and savage comebacks. In the year 2018, the actor had shut down a troll who wanted him to speak on current affairs including politics and riots.

Advertisement

For the unversed, SRK has lately been in the news for his upcoming action-drama film Pathan, which is currently in the production stage. He was on a short break after his son Aryan Khan was arrested in a drug case but looks like he is back with a bang as pictures from the sets have been all over social media. The film is reportedly a part of YRF’s spy verse and will, hence, feature a cameo performance from superstar Salman Khan.

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan has been holding #AskSRK sessions for years now and some of his replies are iconic, to say the least. Bollywood actors are often expected to comment on matters of national interest and a similar incident happened to SRK a few years back. During his ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Twitter, he was questioned about his political stand and why he does not comment on topics like Kashmir and Bengal riots.

On June 6, 2018, a Twitter user tried to troll Shah Rukh Khan and wrote, “#AskSRK @iamsrk Why don’t u react or give ur views on Kashmir riots..Bengal riots..illegal settlement of Rohingyas, Bangladeshis & Missionary activities of conversions in south India ?? Are u confined only to MAKEUP & Fashion Dress ???”

#AskSRK@iamsrk Why don't u react or give ur views on Kashmir riots..Bengal riots..illegal settlement of Rohingyas, Bangladeshis & Missionary activities of conversions in south India ??

Are u confined only to MAKEUP & Fashion Dress ??? — ಹೇಳ್ಬೇಕು ಅನ್ನಿಸ್ತು🇮🇳 (@Wenay_Aradhya) June 6, 2018

SRK was quick to spot the tweet and had no intention of letting the comment pass as he sassily shut down the topic. “I would reply to u but I don’t know if u r appropriately and fashionably dressed for my reply…”, he wrote. Have a look.

I would reply to u but I don’t know if u r appropriately and fashionably dressed for my reply… https://t.co/r33eNR3fbs — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 6, 2018

Must Read: Ranvir Shorey Reveals Being Harassed By Hotel Guests As His Son Tested Covid Positive: “People Who Wanted Selfies Until A Day Before Were Blackmailing…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube