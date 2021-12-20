Attack is one of the films which suffered a lot due to the pandemic. Starring John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Rakul Preet Singh, the film was put on hold amid lots of biggies announcing their release dates. Now, finally, the film has got a date of arrival along with a teaser.

Attack’s teaser is now a part of Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?’, where netizens will get to vote for it and the film’s other aspects including the trailer, songs, and posters.

Speaking about the teaser, it features John Abraham at what he does best. He portrays an artificial intelligent soldier, who is ready to take on wars high on future technology. While the concept in itself is quite unique, John’s presence elevates it further. It also features Jacqueline and Rakul Preet Singh, but nothing more has been revealed about them.

Watch the teaser and vote for it:

