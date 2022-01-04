Actress Mamta Mohandas, a cancer survivor whose fight against the disease has inspired many, on Monday told fans and followers that every breath that they take is a new opportunity to make either theirs or someone else’s lives better.

Taking to social media, Mamta Mohandas, who has acted in several Malayalam and Tamil films, said, “It’s the first weekday morning of 2022. I hope that you all begin this year with the power, enthusiasm and a zeal to start everyday of this year with the sun shining bright on you and a promise to self to make the most of every single day and to live in gratitude.”

“Every breath you take is a new opportunity to make yours or someone else’s lives better. Be aware of this,” Mamta Mohandas wrote.

“May you get fitter, smarter, wiser, freer, kinder, healthier and most important happier. Happy New Year 2022.”

Mamta Mohandas, who was most recently seen in Vishal’s ‘Enemy’ in Tamil and ‘Meow’ in Malayalam, has at least six films in different stages of production.

