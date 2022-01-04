Actor Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas of ‘Alludu Adhurs’ fame is all set for his Bollywood entry with the Hindi remake of Telugu hit Chatrapathi.

Advertisement

It is reported that the makers have decided to alter the story of the original movie, so as to make it appealing to the target audience.

Advertisement

‘Bhajrangi Bhaijaan‘ writer K.V. Vijayendra Prasad – S.S. Rajamouli’s father – has made crucial changes to the script of Bellamkonda Srinivas starrer Chatrapathi, so as to fill in the gaps the original movie had.

Also, Vijayendra Prasad has altered the script of Bellamkonda Srinivas starrer Chatrapathi, which would be more racy and appealing, with intense action sequences.

The talkie part for the Hindi remake of Chatrapathi has been wrapped up. The remake gets the same title in Hindi. V.V. Vinayak is directing this huge project in Hindi.

As the changes are being applied, actor Bellamkonda Srinivas and director Vinayak seem to be confident that it would be a perfect launchpad for them in Bollywood.

Bollywood’s Pen Studios is bankrolling the big-budget movie.

Chatrapathi which was released in 2005, was directed by S.S. Rajamouli and starred Prabhas, Shriya Saran, and Bhanu Priya in the lead roles.

Must Read: Pushpa Box Office Day 18 (Hindi): Allu Arjun Starrer Is Creating History

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube