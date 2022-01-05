Karan Johar is known for making actors rate actresses based on their hotness and vice versa. In 2015, he did the same when he met Saif Ali Khan and Katrina Kaif on the sets of dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa season 8 – where he was a judge along with Shahid Kapoor.

Just around the time, Kabir Khan’s Phantom was set to release, Saif and Katrina visited the dance show to promote the film. While there, Karan (as per his usual style) asked the duo who they think is the hottest. While Shahid too was put on the hot seat, Saif got burned the most. Read on to know what happened there.

In 2015, when Saif Ali Khan and Katrina Kaif visited Jhalak Dhikhla Jaa, Karan Johar asked Saif a tricky question. The question was – Who do you think is really hot? When Khan immediately took his co-star’s name instead of his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan put forwards names and asked him to choose.

Listing Katrina Kaif Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Sonam Kapoor as options, Karan Johar asked Saif Ali Khan to list the actress starting with the hottest first. Sticking to his answer – and saying he is professional – Khan once more called Katrina the hottest of the lot – leaving her, the contestants present and even co-host Shahid Kapoor in splits.

On being probed by Karan if Katrina is indeed hotter than Kareena, Saif Ali Khan then said, “Mujhe aawaz nahi aa rahi.” Finally changing his answer – after being taunted for not calling his wife the hottest – he then listed down the hottest actress in order. Giving Kareena the first place, the then put Katrina list followed by Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Sonam Kapoor.

When faced with the same question and same option, Shahid Kapoor immediately responded with, “Meri favourite toh Mira Kapoor.” Katrina Kaif too was asked to a similar rating and she immediately named her then-boyfriend as not only the No. 1 but on the 2nd, 3rd and 4th position too. Check out the video here:

