Reports about Gurucharan Singh of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame sent shockwaves among the TV fraternity and his fans. Recently, his on-screen wife, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, spoke about the actor going missing, and now Tanuj Mahashabde, aka Krishnan Iyer, has reacted to the shocking report. Keep reading to know more!

For those who don’t know, Gurucharan played the character of Roshan Singh Sodhi in the show from 2008 to 2013 and 2014 to 2020. His portrayal of Sodhi was loved by the audience, and even today, they demand his return to the show. Out of nowhere, in the last week, reports about Gurucharan being unreachable floored the internet, and since then, there has been no positive movement in the case.

Now, talking about Gurucharan Singh, Tanuj Mahashabde said, “I am very worried about him, and I have no idea ye kya hogaya. I was not in touch with him. I don’t remember the last time yaad nahi last kab baat hui thi. He left the show four years ago.” He further added that he did not talk to his family after he learned about Gurucharan’s missing case.

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor said, “No, I did not call them at this point of time because I feel they are already in so much tension and I should not disturb them. I haven’t spoken to them. I tried to call them once, but when they did not pick up, I did not bother them with back-to-back calls. I am very worried about Gurucharan. I am just praying to God that he should be fine, wherever he is,” as per the Times Of India report.

Meanwhile, Gurucharan Singh was supposed to travel to Mumbai from Delhi by flight on 22nd April. However, he never reached Mumbai and didn’t even return to his home in Delhi. Following this shocking update, his father registered a police complaint in New Delhi’s Palam area.

